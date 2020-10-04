Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $840,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $5,350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 96,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 242,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,200. The company has a market cap of $403.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.84. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

