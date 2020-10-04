Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 242,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,200. The stock has a market cap of $403.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.84. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

