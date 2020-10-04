Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PSA traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.59. 793,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,202. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $249.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.17.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

