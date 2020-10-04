Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

NYSE CVS opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

