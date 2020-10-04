Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

