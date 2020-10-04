Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,029,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 65.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.