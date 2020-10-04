Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68. Community Financial Cor has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 70.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

