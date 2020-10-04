Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $105.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE:QTWO opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $977,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,333,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony Charles Hall sold 1,446 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $131,108.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,313.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,563 shares of company stock valued at $39,207,096. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Q2 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.