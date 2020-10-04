Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $977,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,333,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,563 shares of company stock worth $39,207,096. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

