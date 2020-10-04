Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

QABSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 218 shares of the company traded hands.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

