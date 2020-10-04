Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

QABSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 218 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.