Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
QABSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 218 shares of the company traded hands.
About Qantas Airways
