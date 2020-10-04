QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0375

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $13.11 million and $226,757.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01528382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168163 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, EXX, Ethfinex, Huobi, GOPAX, Liquid, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.