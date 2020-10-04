QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

QCR stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $445.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 25.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 164.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.