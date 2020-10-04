QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,756. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.