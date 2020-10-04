QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,756. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 532.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 773,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 505,884 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,417,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 352,689 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

