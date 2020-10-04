qiibee Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, qiibee has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $292.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00271840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01523742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00168250 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,215,489 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

