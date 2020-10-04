Qitmeer (PMEER) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $293,442.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.