QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io and Binance. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $136,464.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01527999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00168680 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.