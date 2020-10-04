Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Qorvo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.05.

QRVO opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,372. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 496,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Qorvo by 459.5% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

