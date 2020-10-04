Qredit (XQR) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Qredit has a market cap of $217,989.23 and approximately $5,477.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001397 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004082 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.