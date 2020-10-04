Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,714. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.