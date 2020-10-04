Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Purchases C$15,540.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent purchased 148,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$15,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,360.

On Thursday, August 27th, Roger Dent acquired 100,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

