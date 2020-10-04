QunQun Price Reaches $0.0031 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $20.33, $33.94 and $5.60. During the last week, QunQun has traded 1% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $161,618.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.37 or 0.05259203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

