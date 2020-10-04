Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QTNT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

QTNT opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $452.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Quotient by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

