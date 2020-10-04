Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

