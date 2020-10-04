Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $26,364.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

