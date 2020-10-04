Raymond James Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$2.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRA. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NanoXplore from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

CVE GRA opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million and a P/E ratio of -23.43.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

