Raymond James Analysts Give Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) a $160.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $119.40 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

