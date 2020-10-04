Raymond James Begins Coverage on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $849.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $196,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

