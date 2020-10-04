Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.10 to C$2.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.96.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.