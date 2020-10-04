Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of RLGY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy by 12.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Realogy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Realogy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

