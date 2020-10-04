RealTract (RET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $419.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $586,760.52 and $419.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

