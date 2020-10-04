RED Price Tops $0.0026 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. RED has a total market cap of $340,983.06 and $2,210.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00434206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002814 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

