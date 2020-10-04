Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $55,951.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

