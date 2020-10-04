Refereum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,116.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $8,116.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

