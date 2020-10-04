Remme (REM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87,798.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Remme has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top and IDEX. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $87,798.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.05235790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.