Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $575.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $188,538.10 and $575.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.38 or 0.05338533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

