Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $334,202.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Request has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $334,202.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Coineal and Bitbns. In the last week, Request has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.38 or 0.05338533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Gate.io, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, COSS, Mercatox, CoinPlace, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi Global, Koinex, WazirX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Coineal, Ethfinex, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

