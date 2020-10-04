Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $494.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $312,230 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

