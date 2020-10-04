Research Analysts Set Expectations for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the health services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Shares of LHCG opened at $214.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $217.02. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

