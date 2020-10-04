ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.50. 1,132,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,703,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,861 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock worth $4,812,104. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,139,000 after acquiring an additional 859,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299,913 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 35,499.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 249,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

