Reviewing Alexco Resource (AXU) & Its Rivals

Alexco Resource (NYSE: AXU) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alexco Resource to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexco Resource and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource Competitors 728 2794 2585 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Alexco Resource’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39% Alexco Resource Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Volatility and Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource’s peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexco Resource and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $22.01 million -$6.72 million -43.50 Alexco Resource Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.43

Alexco Resource’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alexco Resource peers beat Alexco Resource on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.