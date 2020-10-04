Reviewing Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) & Envela (NYSE:ELA)

Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) and Envela (NYSE:ELA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Birks Group alerts:

This table compares Birks Group and Envela’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birks Group N/A N/A N/A Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Birks Group and Envela, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Birks Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Envela shares are held by institutional investors. 78.8% of Birks Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Envela shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birks Group and Envela’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birks Group $126.32 million 0.05 -$9.61 million N/A N/A Envela $82.03 million 1.35 $2.78 million N/A N/A

Envela has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Birks Group.

Summary

Envela beats Birks Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls. As of May 31, 2020, the company operated 27 Birks stores under the Maison Birks brand in various metropolitan markets in Canada; 1 retail location under the Brinkhaus brand in Calgary; and 2 retail locations under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands in Vancouver. It also engages in the retail and wholesale of fine jewelry collections through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths stores, as well as through e-commerce platforms; and gold exchange business. The company was formerly known as Birks & Mayors Inc. and changed its name to Birks Group Inc. in October 2013. Birks Group Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.