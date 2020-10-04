Reviewing KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and BRP Group (OTCMKTS:BRP)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KERING S A/ADR $17.79 billion 4.82 $2.59 billion $2.95 23.00 BRP Group $137.84 million 6.58 -$8.65 million $0.20 133.65

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. KERING S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A BRP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KERING S A/ADR and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERING S A/ADR 1 4 6 0 2.45 BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Pomellato, Qeelin, Sowind, Stella McCartney, Ulysse Nardin, Tomas Maier, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Puma, Volcom, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

