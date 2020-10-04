Reviewing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Her Imports (NASDAQ:HHER)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marin Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marin Software and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Her Imports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.18 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Her Imports $12.14 million 0.07 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -4.49, indicating that its share price is 549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -28.81% -61.79% -27.37% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marin Software beats Her Imports on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.