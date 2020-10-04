Reviewing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & Golden Bull (NYSE:BTBT)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial -13.41% -7.87% -4.11% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

This table compares X Financial and Golden Bull’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $443.57 million 0.19 $111.22 million $0.70 0.75 Golden Bull $4.59 million 13.55 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Golden Bull, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Bull beats X Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also engages in the bitcoin business, as well as offers car rental services to individual and corporate customers; and other auto rental companies. The company was formerly known as Point Cattle International Limited. Golden Bull Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

