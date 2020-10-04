REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 142,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $67.34. 15,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.35.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.