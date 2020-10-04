RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Receives $93.25 Average PT from Brokerages

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

RLI stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RLI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,363,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

