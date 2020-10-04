Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 56.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. 1,923,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

