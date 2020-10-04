Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Buy” Rating at CSFB

CSFB reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.50).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 904 ($11.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,044.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,205.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

