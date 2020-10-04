RPICoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $30,937.01 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,012,501,727 coins and its circulating supply is 972,489,791 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

