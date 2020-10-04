Ruff (RUFF) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $364,719.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

